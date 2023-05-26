Severe weather to threaten Plains, Rockies and Great Basin

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Strong-to-severe storms will threaten parts of the Rockies, Great Basin and high Plains through the weekend.
The threat of severe storms in the U.S. on Friday. (Credit: Fox News)
Rain forecast through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy rain could cause flooding in some areas.
Wind gusts forecast Saturday afternoon in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, a low off the coast is going to bring unsettled weather for the Southeast and sections of the mid-Atlantic.
Memorial Day forecast on Monday. (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy rainfall there and gusty winds will make for a rough Memorial Day holiday, especially along the coast.
Forecast highs across the U.S. on Friday. (Credit: Fox News)
The Northeast will feel cooler than average but should enjoy a really nice forecast for the next several days.
