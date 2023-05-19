Severe weather over southern Plains to bring heavy rain, tornado threat

Strong-to-severe weather will impact parts of the southern Plains on Friday, bringing the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.

WILDFIRE SMOKE IMPACTS US SKIES, DRIVING CONDITIONS

Flash flooding will also be a risk across this area and over the Mississippi Valley.

Above-average temperatures continue for the interior Northwest this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, cool, wet conditions are in the forecast as we monitor a coastal low moving up the Eastern Seaboard through Sunday.