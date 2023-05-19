Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Severe weather over southern Plains to bring heavy rain, tornado threat

Mississippi Valley will also see risk of flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Strong-to-severe weather will impact parts of the southern Plains on Friday, bringing the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes. 

WILDFIRE SMOKE IMPACTS US SKIES, DRIVING CONDITIONS

Southern Plains storm threat

The threat of severe storms on Friday in the southern Plains (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding will also be a risk across this area and over the Mississippi Valley.  

Potential rain forecast across the country

Potential rain forecast across the country in the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures continue for the interior Northwest this weekend. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A coastal low looms in eastern U.S.

A coastal low looms on the Eastern Seaboard (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, cool, wet conditions are in the forecast as we monitor a coastal low moving up the Eastern Seaboard through Sunday.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."