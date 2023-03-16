Severe weather from the Plains to the Gulf Coast will bring tornado risk, other threats
Wet weather is forecast in the eastern third of the country
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will spread from the southern Plains along the central Gulf Coast, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.
On the cold side of this system, measurable snow will fall over the northern Plains, sections of the Midwest and the Great Lakes.
A powerful cold front associated with the system will drop temperatures significantly, with freeze advisories up for the Plains and Southeast.
Meanwhile, wet weather for the eastern third of the country could put a damper on some St. Patrick’s Day parades.