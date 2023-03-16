Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Severe weather from the Plains to the Gulf Coast will bring tornado risk, other threats

Wet weather is forecast in the eastern third of the country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will spread from the southern Plains along the central Gulf Coast, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall.  

Severe storm threats for the Plains, Gulf Coast

Severe storm threats for the Plains, Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

CYCLONE FREDDY DISSIPATES AFTER KILLING HUNDREDS IN MALAWI, MOZAMBIQUE

A strong cold front will impact the Gulf Coast

A strong cold front will impact the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

On the cold side of this system, measurable snow will fall over the northern Plains, sections of the Midwest and the Great Lakes.

Frost and freeze alerts across the eastern U.S.

Frost and freeze alerts across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A powerful cold front associated with the system will drop temperatures significantly, with freeze advisories up for the Plains and Southeast. 

The St. Patrick's Day forecast across the U.S.

The St. Patrick's Day forecast across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, wet weather for the eastern third of the country could put a damper on some St. Patrick’s Day parades.

