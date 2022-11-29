Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Severe weather will impact Mississippi, Tennessee River valleys

Possibility of tornadoes, flooding rainfall

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Confidence is high that there will be a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys on Tuesday and overnight. 

FLORIDA SCIENTISTS DISCOVER TOXIC ALGAE LEVELS ALONG THE COAST

Severe storm threats in the Mississippi, Tennessee Valleys

Severe storm threats in the Mississippi, Tennessee Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

It will bring large hail, damaging winds, the possibility for flooding rainfall and multiple tornadoes.  

Rain over the Southeast

Rain over the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Folks in these areas should have a way to get the latest weather updates, watches and warnings and have a plan in place in case the storms move into their area.

The threat of tornadoes

The threat of tornadoes (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, behind the cold front associated with this powerful storm system, heavy snow will pile up from the Cascades through the Rockies and into the upper Midwest.  

Snow forecast in the Northwest

Snow forecast in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The temperatures ahead of the front will be much warmer than average for the eastern third of the country.  

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."