Severe weather forecast across the Gulf as snow falls over the Rockies

Millions of people will enjoy spring-like temperatures from the South to the Northeast.

HAWAII FIREFIGHTER DIES AFTER BEING SWEPT INTO STORM DRAIN

This comes ahead of a storm system that will bring heavy rain along the Mississippi Valley.

Severe weather is also expected across the Gulf, with heavy snow for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snow will also fall over sections of the northern and Central Rockies.