Severe weather forecast across the Gulf as snow falls over the Rockies

Millions of people will enjoy spring-like temperatures from the South to the Northeast.
Warm temperatures forecast across the country (Credit: Fox News)
This comes ahead of a storm system that will bring heavy rain along the Mississippi Valley.
The futuretrack for the Mississippi Valley (Credit: Fox News)
Severe weather is also expected across the Gulf, with heavy snow for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.
The eastern U.S. rain forecast over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)
The threat of severe storms on Thursday across the Gulf (Credit: Fox News)
Snow will also fall over sections of the northern and Central Rockies.
