Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states.

DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, TEXAS

Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

While the biggest weather likely took place on Monday and Tuesday, some tornadoes will still be possible on Wednesday.

Tornado watches are being issued in front of the leading edge of the storm.

Additionally, powerful thunderstorms with frequent lightning and some damaging winds will be widespread.

TEXAS GOV. GIVES UPDATE ON CASUALTIES AFTER MULTIPLE TORNADOES RIP THROUGH STATE: 'A MIRACLE'

Flash flooding is a threat for urban areas and small streams.

On the northern end of this line of storms, the storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe weather across portions of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Widespread wind and some large hail are the main concerns for these areas.

Some isolated tornadoes are also possible.