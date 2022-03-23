Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

Some tornadoes will still be possible

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
New Orleans tornado footage Video

New Orleans tornado footage

A tornado threatens houses in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. 

DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, TEXAS

Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. 

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

While the biggest weather likely took place on Monday and Tuesday, some tornadoes will still be possible on Wednesday. 

Tornado watches are being issued in front of the leading edge of the storm. 

Additionally, powerful thunderstorms with frequent lightning and some damaging winds will be widespread.   

Eastern flash flood threat

Eastern flash flood threat (Credit: Fox News)

TEXAS GOV. GIVES UPDATE ON CASUALTIES AFTER MULTIPLE TORNADOES RIP THROUGH STATE: 'A MIRACLE'

Flash flooding is a threat for urban areas and small streams. 

On the northern end of this line of storms, the storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe weather across portions of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. 

Midwest severe storm threat

Midwest severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Widespread wind and some large hail are the main concerns for these areas. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some isolated tornadoes are also possible. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

Your Money