Severe weather coming to Texas, Southeast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An intense storm system developing across the Central U.S. will bring the risk of widespread severe weather this week.

An area of low pressure coming out of the Rockies will begin to strengthen from Texas along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast.

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all potentially affect tens of millions of people in this area.

WHEN IS THE SPRING EQUINOX?

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most dangerous day and residents should have a way to receive the latest storm alerts.

Meanwhile, it will be cold enough for snow on the west side of this system bringing moderate to heavy totals from the Rockies into the Plains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire weather will also be elevated for parts of western Texas.

The Northwest will get another round of rain and mountain snow with warmer temperatures moving in on Tuesday.