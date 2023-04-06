Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Severe weather along mid-Atlantic to bring threats of heavy rain, tornadoes

Warm weather ahead of the storm system will break records

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The same storm system that brought deadly, destructive tornadoes across the Plains and Midwest will finally weaken and exit the coast on Thursday.  

11 FARMWORKERS INJURED IN WYOMING BUS CRASH

The threat of severe storms on Thursday in the Mid-Atlantic

The threat of severe storms on Thursday in the Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

There is the potential risk for hail, strong winds, heavy rain and isolated twisters for the mid-Atlantic.  

Rain forecast through Sunday across the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast through Sunday across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Warm air ahead of this system will break records, while the front associated with the area of low pressure is stalled along the Gulf Coast, bringing the risk of heavy rain and flooding through Friday.  

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday along the I-95

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday along the I-95 (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the blizzard that brought feet of snow is winding down, with calmer conditions and warmer temperatures.  

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."