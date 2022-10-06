Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Several injured after New Mexico school bus rolls over

A school bus carrying students from Mountain View Middle School in NM left the road and went into a ditch

Associated Press
Several people have been injured Wednesday after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico, authorities said.

Roswell Independent School District officials said students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch.

Several people were injured and taken to hospitals after a school bust rolled over in New Mexico. 

They said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, but it’s unclear if they were children or adults.

New Mexico State Police said it wasn't immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles east of Bent.