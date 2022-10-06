Several injured after New Mexico school bus rolls over

Several people have been injured Wednesday after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico, authorities said.

Roswell Independent School District officials said students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch.

They said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, but it’s unclear if they were children or adults.

New Mexico State Police said it wasn't immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles east of Bent.