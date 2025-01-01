Ten dead and dozens injured after driver plows car into crowd on Bourbon Street: report

At least 10 people are reported dead and dozens injured after a driver reportedly plowed a car into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities.
The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. A large police presence was reported at the scene.
"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready announced on social media.
"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street," city officials said.
The NOLA City website states 30 injured patients have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities.
The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.
Police have not confirmed the number of victims involved in the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.