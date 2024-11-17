Separate shootings near New Orleans parade route leave 2 dead, 10 wounded

New Orleans police are investigating two shootings near a popular parade route on Sunday afternoon that left two dead and 10 others wounded.

The first shooting took place at about 3:38 p.m. in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue, according to the police department.

Officers assigned to work the Nine Times Second Line parade responded to gunfire in the area and found eight people who had been shot.

All eight victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and a ninth victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS DA RELEASED VIOLENT CONVICTS ONTO THE STREETS BEFORE NEW OVERSIGHT LAW TOOK EFFECT: REPORT

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to another report of gunfire at the intersection of Almonaster and Florida avenues. Two people were found shot during the second incident, one of whom died at the scene and the other died at the hospital after transport.

Police said a third victim from the second shooting showed up at the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Sunday night.

As part of the investigation, the parade was immediately shut down, police said.

New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said in a news conference on Sunday evening that the Nine Times Second Line is one of the city's largest second lines, consistently bringing in thousands of spectators.

Kirkpatrick said police have history "with this particular second line" and they knew "it had a potential for violence," so all 66 officers from the Fifth District, along with about 30 additional officers, were assigned to work the event.

"It's a wonderful event. there's no doubt about it, and we want to keep it a wonderful event," Kirkpatrick said.

TEXAS MAN, 66, SHOT TO DEATH WHILE SELLING CELLPHONE ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE: POLICE

Police have not yet located suspects or determined a motive behind either shooting. It's also not yet known if the two shootings were related or not.

"The investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing," New Orleans police said in a news release.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry was aware of the shootings and condemned the violence in a post on X on Sunday evening.

"A tragic scene in the St. Roch neighborhood this evening. Sharon and I are praying for all involved and we are grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene. The violence must end," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information related to either shooting can contact NOPD's Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.