Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

NYC man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shoving commuter in path of subway

Kamel Hawkins, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing the stranger

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Video shows suspect perp walk in New Year's Eve subway shoving Video

Video shows suspect perp walk in New Year's Eve subway shoving

NYPD received a 911 call for assault in progress at a Manhattan subway station informing them that a 45-year-old male was struck by a southbound train. (X / @VioletPaley)

A man is in critical condition after he was shoved onto New York City subway tracks on New Year's Eve, adding to a recent spate of violent incidents in the nation's busiest subway system. 

The NYPD received a 911 call claiming there was an assault in progress at a New York City subway station on Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers responded and found that a 45-year-old man had been struck by a southbound train after reportedly being shoved onto the subway tracks, according to authorities.

The ordeal was captured on video and shows a hooded male on the edge of the platform and a victim looking at his phone as the train pulls into the station.

NYPD OPERATING IN 'HEIGHTENED THREAT ENVIRONMENT' IN ADVANCE OF NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

Police investigate at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station in Brooklyn

NYPD officers responded to an assault in progress and found that a 45-year-old man had been struck by a southbound train after being allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The video then shows what appears to be an unsuspecting man being shoved onto the tracks and disappearing under the train.

NYPD INVESTIGATES AFTER HOMELESS MAN CATCHES FIRE IN MANHATTAN SUBWAY STATION

nyc subway

The MTA logo is seen on a New York City subway train. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kamel Hawkins, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing the stranger, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday's violence comes less than two weeks after a woman — identified as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam — was set ablaze while asleep on a train in Brooklyn on Dec. 22. She died, and a man has been charged with murder and arson in her death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.