Ten dead and dozens injured after driver plows car into crowd on Bourbon Street

At least 10 people are dead and dozens injured after a driver plowed a car into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. A large police presence and EMS were reported at the scene. Roughly 30 people have been transported to five hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from the attack.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.

"There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready announced on social media.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street," city officials said.

The NOLA City website stated 30 injured patients had been transported by NOEMS to local hospitals and announced there were at least 10 fatalities.

Police have not confirmed the total number of victims involved in the incident.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement, "a horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning."

"Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.