Virginia

‘Serial sex offender’ in Virginia caught on camera creeping in park with children nearby, arrested: police

Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, stripped off clothing as he fled officers in Fairfax County, police say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Virginia police arrest 'serial sex offender' spotted near park with children Video

Virginia police arrest 'serial sex offender' spotted near park with children

A suspect linked to multiple sex offense cases in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested after he was spotted on surveillance cameras lurking near a park where children were playing, authorities said. (Credit: Fairfax County Police Department)

A suspected serial sex offender in Virginia was arrested Thursday evening after getting caught on surveillance cameras creeping around a park with children nearby, authorities said.

Officers were alerted around 7 p.m. to a man captured on surveillance cameras who fit the description of a recent indecent exposure suspect in the Groveton area, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Patrol officers from the Franconia and Mount Vernon police districts immediately responded to the 6600 block of Telegraph Road and spotted the suspect attempting the flee, police said.

As the suspect ran, authorities said he began to strip off some of his clothing and throw them into the woods.

suspect walking in wooded area

Surveillance footage shows an individual, later identified as 35-year-old Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, walking in a wooded area. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Officers quickly caught up to the man and placed him under arrest.

Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil

Vigil was arrested after fleeing officers. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15. (Fairfax County Police Department)

The suspect was identified as Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, of Fairfax.

Police said that Vigil is believed to be responsible for multiple sex offenses that occurred between July and September in Fairfax County.

suspect standing in wooded area

Police said Vigil was caught on surveillance cameras near a park with children nearby. Officers were alerted that he fit the description of a recent indecent exposure suspect. (Fairfax County Police Department)

He faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15, four counts of actual/simulated masturbation in public, and false identification to law-enforcement. 

He is being held at the Adult Detention Center with no bond.