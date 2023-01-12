Serial killer pleads guilty in cold-case murder of 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian in 1973

John Getreu, a convicted serial killer, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian Leslie Perlov in 1973.

"Justice for Leslie Perlov and her loved ones took a very long time, but it [has] arrived," Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a Tuesday statement. "This serial rapist and murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison."

Getreu, 78, strangled both Perlov and 21-year-old Stanford graduate Janet Taylor, daughter of university football coach Chuck Taylor, 13 months apart in 1973 and 1974, respectivelt, in what became known as "The Stanford Murders."

But Getreu was not fully brought to justice until 2021, when he was initially convicted in Taylor's murder.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SECOND DECADES-OLD STANDFORD UNIVERSITY COLD-CASE MURDER

Authorities discovered Perlov's body in the hills surrounding Stanford's campus on Feb. 16, 1973, with a scarf wound tightly around her neck.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN MURDERD 50 YEARS AGO IDENTIFIED BY AUTHORITIES USING GENETIC GENEOLOGY

The case went cold for decades, but Getreu was finally charged in 2018 after criminalists with the Santa Clara DA's office were able to identify his DNA under Perlov's fingernails.

Authorities believe that Getreu committed a string of sexual assaults and at least three murders of young women, including Perlov and Taylor.

A LOOK BACK AT 2022: 5 OF THE TOP COLD CASES SOLVED

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also convicted in the rape and murder of 16-year-old girl in Germany in the 1960s, as well as the rape of a California woman in 1975.

The 78-year-old has a sentencing hearing in April, after which he will spend the remainder of his life in prison, according to Rosen's office.