Serene southern vacation town reports 2nd shark attack of summer amid heavy tourist traffic

South Carolina officials on Sunday reported the second shark bite at Hilton Head, a popular southern beach town, in just one week.

Hilton Head Island (HHI) Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Coligny Beach Park on Sunday around noon and located the victim with lacerations to the leg consistent with a shark bite, an HHI fire rescue spokesperson said in a press release.

Fire and Rescue officials provided immediate on-scene care for the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

It is the second shark bite incident reported in HHI since June 17, when another victim sustained lacerations to the leg consistent with a shark bite, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week.

"Beaches and oceans are dynamic natural environments," HHI communications director Heather Woolwine said in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. "Crowd conditions, currents, waves, wild animals, and other water and beach conditions can rapidly change. Our contractor for beach operations and lifeguard services, Shore Beach Service, will continue to monitor wildlife activity in real-time as best they can."

When large schools of fish are present or if there is an identified shark in the water near people swimming, "the SBS team goes quickly into action to get people out of the water," Woolwine said.

Additionally, officials raise flags on Hilton Head to advise beachgoers of certain conditions. Purple flags indicate the presence of dangerous marine life, such as sharks, stingrays and jellyfish. Red flags indicate rough conditions, such as riptides. Yellow flags indicate moderate to light conditions.

The summer months in Hilton Head are the most popular for visitors. HHI was ranked No. 1 among South Carolina's best beaches on U.S. News and World Report's Best Vacation Rankings, published in 2024.