Travel

Tourists make 'historically significant' discovery while exploring South Carolina beach

Remains found at Edisto Island likely connect to 19th-century Edingsville Beach community

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Tourists exploring a South Carolina island recently stumbled across "historically significant" remains, according to local officials.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) announced the discovery in a May 24 press release. The remains were found the day before near the Jeremy Cay gated community, about half a mile from shore.

Edisto Island, south of Charleston, is one of several Sea Islands in the Palmetto State. It's been inhabited by Europeans since the 17th century.

Tourists were wandering through the area on May 23 when they uncovered "what they initially believed to be fossils," according to officials.

"Upon closer examination, they realized the remains appeared to be human and promptly contacted the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Edisto Beach Police Department," authorities said. 

Split image of man on beach, Edisto Island

A group of tourists (not pictured) who were exploring Edisto Island recently came into contact with historic human remains. (Getty Images; iStock)

When officers arrived, they secured the area and handled the incident like a crime scene – but the circumstances of the remains weren't exactly suspicious.

Rather, authorities said that the beachgoers found a "historically significant" site that likely served as a burial ground. 

"The location of the discovery [was] once home to the 19th-century settlement known as Edingsville Beach," police said. 

"Early indications suggest the remains may originate from a long-forgotten burial site."

Edisto Island sands

Edisto Island, seen here, is one of South Carolina's several Sea Islands.  (Getty Images)

The Colleton County Coroner's Office arrived to recover the remains, which were then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where they are still being identified and studied.

"At this time, the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown," the CCSO noted.

"This is an active investigation, and the CCSO is working closely with the Coroner's Office and other partner agencies to determine more about the remains and their origin."

African-American sharecroppers in 1800s

African American sharecroppers settled on Edisto Island after the Civil War. (Getty Images)

Edisto Island's tourism site says that Edingsville Beach was a popular seaside destination for wealthy Charleston residents before the Civil War began.

After many of the residences were abandoned by planters who went bankrupt during the war, African American sharecroppers and farmers came into ownership of the buildings. 

The recently discovered remains are some of the last traces of the once-thriving community.

Fox News Digital reached out to CCSO for additional information, but no new details were available.

Edingsville Beach residents in 1800s

The Edingsville Beach settlement was eventually abandoned after suffering a bad hurricane in 1885. (Getty Images)

As one of the original Thirteen Colonies, South Carolina is home to many historic sites. Earlier this year, a group of veterans gathered in Kershaw County to excavate a Revolutionary War battlefield.

Two years earlier, the remains of multiple Revolutionary War soldiers were found at the same Kershaw County site.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.