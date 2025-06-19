Beaches with most shark attacks as Americans pay tribute to 'Jaws' and activist weighs in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Friday marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic film "Jaws," many Americans are paying tribute to sharks even as reports of recent attacks grab headlines.

On Tuesday, a swimmer was bitten on the leg while in South Carolina, according to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue.

A nine-year-old girl was also recently bitten while snorkeling off Boca Grande, Florida.

DAREDEVIL TO SWIM SHARK-FILLED WATERS IN CELEBRATION OF 'JAWS' 50TH ANNIVERSARY

There have been 47 unprovoked shark bites globally in 2024, with 28 taking place in the U.S., according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

Florida beaches have logged the highest number of shark attacks, with 942 unprovoked bites since 1837.

Hawaii has 199, while California has 141, ISAF has noted.

Activist Julie Andersen, founder of the New York-based Shark Angels, told Fox News Digital that recent attacks do not indicate an increase in sharks in the oceans.

SHARKS SURROUND SNORKELING TOURIST DURING WILD ENCOUNTER: 'THEY LOOKED TERRIFYING'

"The rise in sightings is due to a mix of factors: more people in the water, better technology, shifting ocean conditions, and in some cases, successful conservation," she said.

"Today, more swimmers, surfers and beachgoers are capturing and sharing their experiences."

She added, "With drones, GoPros and social media, encounters that once went unnoticed are now widely shared. Sharks have always been there. We’re just seeing them more often."

Shark Angels is dedicated to shark conservation by transforming fear into fascination and promoting education to dispel myths about sharks, the group notes.

RARE 16TH-CENTURY SHIPWRECK FOUND AT RECORD DEPTH IN FRENCH WATERS: 'REMARKABLE DISCOVERY'

Andersen said that in places like California or Cape Cod, Massachusetts, white shark populations are rebounding "thanks to decades of protection." She said their return is a sign of healthier oceans.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science estimates about 274,000 sharks are killed globally each day.

Andersen said several beach communities are seeing higher numbers of sharks this summer.

"Based on trends over the past few years, shark behavior is clearly shifting," she said.

"From the West Coast to the East Coast and even parts of Mexico, sightings are increasing in places like California, Cape Cod, the Carolinas, Florida, and Baja."

Andersen said, "New Smyrna Beach in Florida holds the title of ‘shark bite capital of the world.' Located in Volusia County, it consistently tops global charts for shark encounters."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

She also said that "most of these bites are minor, often from migrating small blacktip sharks mistaking toes and fingers for small bait fish. Many don’t even require stitches."

One daring endurance athlete is paying a special tribute to "Jaws" by swimming 62 miles around the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts — where the film was set.

Lewis Pugh said his goal is to raise awareness of the need to protect sharks and to change public perception of the mighty fish.

Pugh said the popular 1975 movie showcased sharks as "villains, as cold-blooded killers," he told The Associated Press (AP).

"It was a film about sharks attacking humans and for 50 years, we have been attacking sharks … It’s completely unsustainable. It’s madness. We need to respect them," Pugh told AP.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not sure what to do if you encounter a shark in the water?

The folks at Shark Angels shared some insights to consider.

6 shark tips you must know this summer

1. "If a shark comes near you in the water, stay calm. Do not panic."

2. "Make and maintain eye contact. Sharks are opportunistic predators and prefer an easy target. When they know you see them, they are much less likely to approach."

3. "Avoid flailing, yelling or trying to hit the shark. Quick, erratic movements can trigger a response."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

4. "Instead, move slowly and steadily. Keep your eyes on the shark and calmly head toward shore or safety."

5. "Do not act like prey. Just as you would not run from a lion or a bear, do not flee from a shark."

6. "If you come across one in the wild, give it space and stay composed. Sharks are not looking for a human meal."