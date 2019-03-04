Semi-nude bicyclist riding backwards on Florida highway seen in viral video

The video of a man wearing only a headband, pink socks, sneakers, and what appeared to be a thong, was seen riding a bicycle backward on I-95 in Florida on Sunday has gone viral.

The video was posted on the Twitter account “Florida Man,” and has been viewed nearly 250,000 times.

“He coming. Watch this s---,” says a man behind the camera in between laughter. “79th street exit. Only in (expletive) Miami.”

According to The Sun-Sentinel, the cyclist was the same man who captured attention in August, after he was seen weaving in and out of traffic on the same freeway.

“Backwards now. He’s upped his game!” wrote one post underneath the video.

“Not gonna lie – dude’s got skills,” read another post.

It is apparently against the law to ride a bike down on I-95, The Sun-Sentinel reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.