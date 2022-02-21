Security guard shot, killed in Georgia; search for 5 suspects continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security guard was shot and killed at a car dealership in Georgia over the weekend, and police are now searching for five people seen in surveillance images.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a person shot. The security guard was found at the location, DeKalb County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The security guard was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was identified as Henry Ashley, 24, by his wife Kyla Rushton.



"My mission right now is to get these people to be caught for him to have justice," Rushton told FOX 5. "For my son to feel like his dad was doing what he was trying to fight for."

The couple has a 4-year-old son who is now left without a father.



Police released an image of five people walking through the parking lot in hopes someone recognizes at least one of the individuals.

"I need to know why they did it," Rushton said. "Why did they shoot him without him having anything on him? Was he worth more than a car to them?



No arrests have been made in the case, and Rushton doesn't know any of cars stolen from the dealership at the time of the shooting.

She said she and her husband were getting ready to buy a new home, but now she's unsure about the future.

Anyone with information about the case or the five people in the picture is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.