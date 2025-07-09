Trump stands 'stronger than ever' one year after surviving Pennsylvania assassination attempt, staffers say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a matter of minutes on a hot summer Saturday in northwestern Pennsylvania, the already unprecedented 2024 election cycle was rocked by an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life that had a sweeping effect not only on the upcoming presidency, but also staffers who witnessed the harrowing moment.

Eight shots rang out at the Butler Farm Show Grounds at about 6:11 p.m. Eastern Time, roughly six minutes after Trump took the open-air rally's stage. The rally began on its typical lively note, with the former and upcoming president swaying to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and engaging with supporters by pointing at them as they clapped and held up signs declaring, "Joe Biden, you're fired."

The rally came to a screeching halt after Trump began his address and was seen grabbing the side of his head before abruptly dropping to the ground. Rally-goers were also seen ducking for cover as confusion gripped the small fairgrounds located just north of Pittsburgh.

Secret Service agents threw their bodies over Trump as shields as they worked to get him off of the stage and to a secure location.

Acting Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran, one of the agents who rushed to protect Trump that day, told Fox News Digital that July 13, 2024, has remained at the top of his mind since he was tapped to lead the Secret Service.

"One year ago, I was by President Trump’s side when a lone gunman attempted to assassinate him in Butler, Pennsylvania," Curran said. "My heart will always be with all those impacted on that day, especially Corey Comperatore, who lost his life while protecting those around him."

"Since President Trump appointed me as director of the United States Secret Service, I have kept my experience on July 13 top of mind, and the agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future," he continued. "Nothing is more important to the United States Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees. As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day."

Trump emerged into the camera's view with a trail of blood streaked across his cheek and famously raised a fist before defiantly chanting, "Fight, fight, fight" as law enforcement escorted him from the stage.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who served as Trump campaign manager in 2024 and witnessed the harrowing attempt, told the New York Post's Miranda Devine earlier in July in a podcast interview that she "100%" believes divine intervention protected Trump from a greater tragedy that day.

"The way the rally itself unfolded, the chart he had them put up on the screens… it was always the last chart in the rotation. And it was always on the other side" of the stage, Wiles told Devine in an interview that published Wednesday. "To have him ask for that chart eight minutes in and to have it come on the side that is opposite caused him to look in a different direction... I believe God wanted him to live."

Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick, who was in the midst of his election cycle to unseat longtime Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, said in comment to Fox News Digital that he was just feet from Trump when the gunshots rang out.

"I was sitting just 15 feet from the stage at the Butler rally when the shots rang out. Moments before the attempted assassination, President Trump asked me to come on stage to give my remarks. As I was headed onstage, he prompted me to wait until after he spoke to the crowd about an immigration chart. Returning to my seat, I watched as President Trump turned his attention and head towards the chart—a decision that likely saved his life," McCormick said.

"Moments later, a bullet meant for his head struck his ear. He went down, then stood up and raised his fist in defiance. That moment captured who he is at his core—a strong leader—and marked a turning point in the 2024 election. Strong leadership sets a tone -- like a ripple effect. President Trump didn’t panic and stood strong and so did the crowd. Instead of chaos, chants of 'USA' rang out."

The shooting injured three people, including Trump, and killed local father and former fire chief Corey Comperatore.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reflected on Comperatore's tragic death in a comment to Fox Digital, underscoring that the president "will never forget Corey and his beautiful family."

"One year ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him," she said. "President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family. On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter. Now one year later, President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people."

Comperatore's widow, Helen, spoke to Fox News in an emotional interview about her husband's death earlier in July, demanding accountability from the Secret Service over how a gunman was able to fire off shots without intervention.

"We were all sitting ducks that day," Helen Comperatore told Fox News. "Our blood is all over their hands. I am angry. I lost the love of my life. They screwed up."

"Why Butler? Why was that such a failure? Why weren't they paying attention? Why did they think that that roof didn't need covered?" she asked. "I want to sit down and talk to them. I have the right to. They need to listen to me."

McCormick remembered Comperatore as a heroic dad and husband who died protecting his family.

"Corey Comperatore—a Pennsylvanian, volunteer firefighter, and father—was sitting behind me. He died shielding his family. I’m remembering Corey and praying for the Comperatore family on this one-year anniversary," the Republican Senator said.

Longtime political reporter Salena Zito published a book in July detailing her recollections of the day, and said in an interview earlier this month with Fox Digital that she refused to duck for cover as gunshots rang out.

"I didn't get down," Zito said in an interview ahead of the book's release Tuesday. "There was this inner voice that told me, ‘You have a job to do, continue doing it.’"

Zito was located near the stage and the Secret Service's secure permitter when the gunman opened fire on Trump and the crowds.

"Time has these layers that happen," Zito added while reflecting on the 2024 events. "It's not remembering them. It's experiencing them. It's this interesting thing that happens. I see a sea of navy blue suits immediately surround him. Then, I hear the second four shots. I still didn't get down."

McCormick told Fox Digital that recent politically-motivated attacks, including the targeted attacks and murder of a Minnesota state lawmaker in June, need to end and be replaced with civility that protects democracy.

"From the attempts on President Trump's life, to arson at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence, to the murder of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, these politically-motivated attacks are an assault on democracy itself. Regardless of party, we must choose to engage civilly. This anniversary serves as a solemn reminder that for our country, violence borne from political disagreement is never the answer," he said.Following the assassination attempt, Trump quickly was whisked away from the rally to receive medical attention. Just a day later, June 14, 2024, the Republican National Convention was set to kick off in Milwaukee, with concern initially mounting that Trump might not be able to attend the convention due to the injury.

The president, however, made his public return in Milwaukee that week while wearing a bandage over his ear. Trump officially accepted the party's nomination for him to serve as president, and delivered a 93-minute speech that was underscored by how the attempt on his life changed him.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump told the crowds of supporters on the final night of the RNC. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had NOT moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

