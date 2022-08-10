Secret Service officer assaulted outside White House; suspect arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Secret Service officer outside the White House Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told FOX 5 DC that the incident unfolded at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pennsylvania Avenue and that the attack on the officer was unprovoked.

A motive for the assault was not immediately clearly, and the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Secret Service Wednesday seeking more information.

The incident remained under investigation by the Secret Service.

The Hill reported that President Biden was at the White House at the time of the incident, but none of the president’s public events were affected.

According to the president’s official public schedule, Biden delivered remarks starting at 10 a.m. on the South Lawn and signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

Then, at 2 p.m., Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks in the East Room before signing accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.