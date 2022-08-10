Expand / Collapse search
Secret Service officer assaulted outside White House; suspect arrested

Man arrested for assault on Secret Service officer yet to be publicly identified

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Secret Service officer outside the White House Tuesday. 

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told FOX 5 DC that the incident unfolded at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pennsylvania Avenue and that the attack on the officer was unprovoked. 

A motive for the assault was not immediately clearly, and the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Secret Service Wednesday seeking more information. 

FBI AGENTS, GARLAND AND WRAY SEE INCREASE IN DEATH THREATS AFTER TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO RAID: SOURCES 

The incident remained under investigation by the Secret Service. 

Secret Service Agents stand watch as pro-abortion protesters gather at the White House to denounce the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022, in Washington, DC.   

Secret Service Agents stand watch as pro-abortion protesters gather at the White House to denounce the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022, in Washington, DC.    (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Hill reported that President Biden was at the White House at the time of the incident, but none of the president’s public events were affected. 

According to the president’s official public schedule, Biden delivered remarks starting at 10 a.m. on the South Lawn and signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. 

Then, at 2 p.m., Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks in the East Room before signing accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

