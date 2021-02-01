Georgia cops make second arrest in toddler's death

A second arrest has been made in the investigation into a Georgia toddler's death.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said in a press release that they issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Kirstie Flood's boyfriend, 28-year-old Jeffrey Scott Meyers of Sandy Springs.

Meyers, who was turned over to police and is being held in Fulton County Jail, is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and murder in the second degree.

An investigation was launched on Dec. 9 after a "medical call" was made regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child in an apartment. The child, identified as Fallon Fridley by the parents, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Flood, Fallon's babysitter, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in connection to the incident.

Flood described to investigators how they were at a playground when Fallon hit her head on a slide and never woke up, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

But an autopsy determined Fallon had "suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care with the suspect," police said.

The arrest warrant also reportedly outlined how Flood conducted internet searches such as, "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours."

According to a new arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Meyers was in the Monterey Parkway apartment when the alleged abuse took place.

"After reviewing the totality of the information gained during the investigation, specifically the timeline of the infliction of the injuries to the time that the child was incapacitated was moments, Mr. Meyers was present and witness to the alleged abuse," Sandy Springs police officer William Delaney reportedly said in the warrant.

Meyers told investigators he was home for several hours before Fallon was found unresponsive, which Delaney said was corroborated by neighbors’ statements and video surveillance taken inside the apartment.

"Mr. Meyers appeared on video interacting with the child in a loving manner, and by his own admission, the child victim was like a family member," Delaney said. "By his inaction, the child sustained multiple injuries that resulted in the child victim’s death."

Delaney reportedly said that he "had a duty to protect the child from the assault and intervene on her behalf."

A judge has denied Meyers bond on the murder and cruelty to children charges Wednesday. In addition, bond was also denied for Flood.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with more information should contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney at WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313.

Representatvies for the Sandy Springs Police Department and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

