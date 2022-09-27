Seattle to vote on $1.25 billion in new taxes to fund mental health system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers.

The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and others on Monday said they would put the tax plan on the April 2023 ballot.

The King County levy would begin in 2024. The median-value homeowner would pay about $121 that year, and continue through 2032.

Officials did not say where the new five crisis facilities would be located.

The tax package would also maintain and invest in residential treatment beds at long-term facilities that provide youth and adults with addiction and mental health treatment.