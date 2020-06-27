Seattle, Portland see more unrest month after George Floyd death

A police precinct in Seattle was attacked Friday night as violent clashes continued there and in Portland, Ore., more than a month after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rioters were seen smashing a window at the entrance to the city’s West Precinct, prompting a group of officers in riot gear to charge out of the building and chase the crowd away, video posted on social media by local station KOMO-TV showed.

No officers were reported injured in the confrontation, according to KOMO.

Earlier Friday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with some occupants of the city’s controversial “CHOP” occupied protest zone, after some tried to block the city’s effort to dismantle the zone earlier in the day.

Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the meeting, told reporters afterward that Durkan had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the CHOIP barriers, The Associated Press reported.

The mayor initially supported the protest but began looking to shut it down after several shootings occurred in what protesters tried to establish as a “police-free” area.

In Portland, crowds showed up again Friday night near the Multnomah County Justice Center, a frequent site of unrest, KOIN-TV reported.

Multiple demonstrations took place in the city Friday, including an Abolish ICE protest at nearby Terry Schrunk Plaza, the news outlet reported.

Earlier Friday, Portand’s police chief and local black leaders spoke out against violence and vandalism after the city’s North Precinct and nearby businesses were attacked the night before, OregonLive.com reported.

Between Thursday night and early Friday, rioters had set fires near the precinct as well as to surrounding structures, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

Multiple businesses in the area were also vandalized and looted, the FOX 12 report said.

Photos posted by the station showed smashed windows, debris in the streets and graffiti spray-painted on buildings.

“Protests are effective when they are expensive,” one message read.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.