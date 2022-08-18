Seattle man wanted after brutally beating woman on elevator in caught-on-video attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle police are searching for a man who reportedly cornered a woman on an elevator in May and began punching and kicking her in the head in a brutal caught-on-video attack.

The assault happened just before 10 p.m. on May 30 when an unidentified man followed a woman into the lobby of an apartment building in the city's Central District and jumped inside an elevator with her, Seattle police said.

Police released video on Wednesday that shows the victim approaching the lobby elevator with what appears to be a take-out bag. The lobby door closes behind her as enters the elevator.

The suspect can then be seen pulling violently on the closed lobby door, which appears locked. He eventually rips the door open and charges into the elevator just as the door begins to slide closed.

ARIZONA MOM SAVES 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FROM SEX OFFENDER WHO BROKE INTO HOME, TOUCHED GIRL: DEPUTIES

The video shows the suspect attack the woman, punching her in the head until she falls to the ground. He is then seen kneeing her in the head and kicking her while continuing to pummel her with his fists.

After the assault, the man walks out of the elevator and leaves the building. The victim can be seen rising to her feet in the elevator.

The woman sustained significant injuries in the assault, including broken bones in her face and a concussion, police said.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators described the suspect as a White male between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a short light-colored buzz cut. He appears to walk with a hunched posture.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.