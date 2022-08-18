Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Seattle man wanted after brutally beating woman on elevator in caught-on-video attack

Suspect carried out brutal attack on woman in Seattle elevator on May 30

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Seattle man wanted after beating woman on elevator Video

Seattle man wanted after beating woman on elevator

A Seattle man is wanted after following a woman into an apartment elevator and attacking her, authorities said.

Seattle police are searching for a man who reportedly cornered a woman on an elevator in May and began punching and kicking her in the head in a brutal caught-on-video attack.

The assault happened just before 10 p.m. on May 30 when an unidentified man followed a woman into the lobby of an apartment building in the city's Central District and jumped inside an elevator with her, Seattle police said.

Police released video on Wednesday that shows the victim approaching the lobby elevator with what appears to be a take-out bag. The lobby door closes behind her as enters the elevator.

The suspect can then be seen pulling violently on the closed lobby door, which appears locked. He eventually rips the door open and charges into the elevator just as the door begins to slide closed.

The assault happened in an apartment building in Seattle's Central District on May 30.

The assault happened in an apartment building in Seattle's Central District on May 30. (Seattle Police Department)

The video shows the suspect attack the woman, punching her in the head until she falls to the ground. He is then seen kneeing her in the head and kicking her while continuing to pummel her with his fists.

After the assault, the man walks out of the elevator and leaves the building. The victim can be seen rising to her feet in the elevator.

Police described the suspect as walking with a hunched posture.

Police described the suspect as walking with a hunched posture. (Seattle Police Department)

The woman sustained significant injuries in the assault, including broken bones in her face and a concussion, police said.

    Police said the suspect following the woman into the apartment. (Seattle Police Department)

    The suspect was caught on video attacking the woman inside an apartment elevator in Seattle's Central District. (Seattle Police Department)

Investigators described the suspect as a White male between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a short light-colored buzz cut. He appears to walk with a hunched posture.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.