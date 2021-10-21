Seattle hair salon robbed by armed men in ‘Scream’ masks

Three armed men wearing "Scream" masks robbed a Seattle hair salon at gunpoint, video shows.

It happened in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in the Rainier Valley district around 6:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage of the terrifying incident was provided to Fox News by the salon's owner, Jenny Nguyen.

Three masked men can be seen casually entering the front of the building waving guns at employees.

"Nobody move," one of the robbers says, before asking where the money is kept.

Nguyen’s daughter, Jenny Lam, said the robbers stole money, car keys, and wallets. The employees and clients were not physically hurt but were "definitely shaken up," she said.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver van with New Mexico plates, FOX 13 reported.

Police told Fox News the robbery is an active and ongoing investigation but did not provide more details.

Lam has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs for replacing the stolen items and installing a better security system.

"My mother has worked at her salon for 20+ years," Lam wrote. "Even after her salon was vandalized this summer, she continues to show up to work for her customers."

Investigators believe Sunday’s robbery may be linked to another robbery at an Asian-owned business in Renton, about 12 miles south of Seattle, FOX 13 reported.