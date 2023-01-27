Search for Virginia and Tennessee jail escapees continues

Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.

On Friday, police found a stolen Cadillac SUV that they believe was used by the inmates on state Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

The inmates — Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, Virginia — are considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. They were last seen wearing red jail jumpsuits.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward each for information leading to their arrest.