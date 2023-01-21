Police capture 5 Missouri inmates, including 3 sex offenders, who pulled off daring jail break

Missouri police said Saturday that all of the five escaped jail inmates who had broken out of the St. Francois County Detention Center last week have been located and taken into custody.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said that four of them had been found in Ohio.

"As of this morning, all escaped inmates have been located and taken into custody. While Wilkins was captured in Missouri, Pace, Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were located hours later in Ohio," the department wrote on Facebook.

"The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department will continue to work with the United States Marshals Service until all inmates are returned back to the Detention Center," it said.

Inmate Michael Wilkins was captured Friday after he was reportedly spotted alone at a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, bar when someone called the authorities.

Members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested him without incident and investigators with the United States Marshals Service and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department transported him back to the St. Francois County Detention Center.

He is being held there without bond.

The others included Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, and LuJuan Tucker, who all broke out of the Farmington jail on Tuesday.

Tucker, Sebastian and McSean are known sex offenders "being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center," the sheriff's department said. "Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being held on felony warrants."

Tucker was previously charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, while McSean was being held on charges linked to the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman.

They all fled in a stolen vehicle.

The jailbreak at the county's detention center began at around 7 p.m. local time when the group entered a secured cell and then "made their way through a secured door by use of force."

The five inmates discarded their orange jail clothing and were observed on surveillance cameras "wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts," while "Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt."

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Greg Norman contributed to this report.