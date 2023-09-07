Search suspended for missing Carnival cruise passenger off Florida coast

The Coast Guard has ended its search for a missing Carnival cruise passenger who went missing as the ship neared PortMiami in Florida.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen at his stateroom early Monday morning on the Carnival Conquest, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told Fox News Digital that McGrath's cabinmate last saw him at 7:00 a.m., which is around the time that debarkation was beginning.

After an "extensive" search of the ship by cruise employees, McGrath wasn't found.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News Digital that their search has been suspended.

MISSING CARNIVAL CRUISE PASSENGER'S LAST KNOWN WHEREABOUTS REVEALED AS SEARCH INTENSIFIES OFF FLORIDA COAST

The spokesperson said that Coast Guard crews searched nearly 3,300 square nautical miles and utilized a combined crew total of over 80 hours.

Coast Guard crews utilized an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter as well as other boats.

McGrath wasn't detected by the ship's surveillance systems and wasn't seen by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the cruise's debarkation process.

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT IDENTIFIED AS PASSENGER WHO WENT OVERBOARD FROM WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP

Angel Rodriguez, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital that McGrath was supposed to meet the family for breakfast before leaving the cruise but never arrived.

The detective also said that the ship’s cameras and security devices didn't indicate he went overboard.

The 26-year-old was on a two-night cruise to Bimini, Bahamas.

Danielle McGrath, his sister, told WPBF "It is definitely not like my brother to just up and go missing."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kevin, please, wherever you are, I need you home safely. We love you, we miss you, and we cannot take this," she said.