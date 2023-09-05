Expand / Collapse search
Missing Carnival cruise passenger's last known whereabouts revealed as search intensifies off Florida coast

A cruise spokesperson said the man wasn't seen by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation process

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Officials are searching for a Carnival cruise passenger who went missing as the ship arrived in Miami on Monday morning. 

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen at his stateroom early Monday morning on the Carnival Conquest, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was last seen in the area of PortMiami, police said.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News Digital that the passenger's cabin mate last saw the man at 7:00 a.m., which is around the time that debarkation was beginning.

Cruise employees performed an "extensive" search of the ship, but the spokesperson said the 26-year-old wasn't found.

Carnival cruise

Officials are searching for a Carnival Cruise passenger who went missing as the ship arrived in Miami on Monday morning.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/Miami-Dade Police)

McGrath wasn't detected by the ship's surveillance systems and wasn't seen by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the cruise's debarkation process.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told Fox News Digital it is "actively searching" near PortMiami and along the South Florida shore for McGrath, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Kevin McGrath

McGrath wasn't detected by the ship's surveillance systems, and wasn't seen by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the cruise's debarkation process. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson said the Coast Guard performed a helicopter search.

Angel Rodriguez, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital that McGrath was supposed to meet the family for breakfast before leaving the cruise but never arrived.

The detective also said that the ship’s cameras and security devices don't indicate he went overboard.

Carnival Cruise

Key West Florida USA cruise ship Carnival Conquest at dock Mallory Square.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The ship was eventually cleared to sail by Miami-Dade police.

McGrath was on a two-night cruise to Bimini, Bahamas.

