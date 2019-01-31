Search for Savannah Spurlock, missing Kentucky mom, resumes with focus on ‘specific areas’

Nearly four weeks after Kentucky mother Savannah Spurlock was last spotted, leaving a bar with two men, authorities have narrowed the desperate search for the 22-year-old woman to “specific areas."

Police in Richmond, Ky., said officers and Gerrard County Emergency Management were conducting a search Thursday for Spurlock in “specific areas” in Gerrard County. They did not provide further details on the areas or what information led them to those spots.

“We are thankful that so many volunteers and organizations are working together cooperatively toward one goal,” police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The mother of four was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with two men on Jan. 4, police said. Spurlock, who gave birth to twins last month, Facetimed her mother from a car with three other occupants, her mother Ellen Spurlock previously told Fox News.

Ellen said that the man who was driving was a black man who she did not recognize, but added that she did not know if he was one of the men in the surveillance video.

“I don’t sleep at night. It’s a nightmare,” Ellen Spurlock told Fox News. “I’m just trying to get information out to the public in the hopes and prayers that somebody is going to come forward that will lead to her.”

Authorities questioned three men, including the two seen with Spurlock in the video, but have not publicly identified any suspects.

“No one has been charged with any criminal offense at this time. We are continuing our search for Savannah and appreciate everything the public and the media have done to assist in our efforts,” police said in an earlier post.

Fox News’ Matt Finn and Robert Gearty contributed to this report.