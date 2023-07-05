Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl with $25K reward posted

Authorities charged the ex-boyfriend of the mother with attempted murder, other offenses

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Searchers fanned out Wednesday near a major highway between Lansing and Detroit to look for a toddler who went missing late Sunday.

Meanwhile, a man suspected of abducting the 2-year-old girl was charged with attempted murder and other offenses against her mother. Rashad Trice is the woman's former boyfriend

Trice is charged with stabbing the 22-year-old woman at her Lansing home and stealing her car. Police said he also took Wynter Cole Smith with him on Sunday, but she wasn't in the car when Trice was arrested Monday in suburban Detroit.

Trice, 26, was denied bond during a court hearing in Ingham County. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The FBI posted a $25,000 reward for information that solves Wynter's disappearance.

WESTERN MICHIGAN FIREWORK BLAST LEAVES 1 WOMAN DEAD, 9 OTHERS INJURED, PROMPTING INVESTIGATION

Michigan Fox News graphic

Authorities are continuing to search for a missing toddler with a $25K reward posted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We speak for everyone, specifically the mother and the family, when we say we just want Wynter home safe," said Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee. The chief added that divers, dogs, drones and helicopters have been involved in the search.

Trice drove east on Interstate 96 to the Detroit area. State police urged people with security or Ring cameras to check "for anything that seems out of the ordinary."

Wynter is a Black child with braided hair who was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

Lansing police were searching high grass near the Interstate 496/U.S. 127 interchange on Wednesday. Lansing resident Synquiss Antes said she helped search I-96 shoulders and medians near the Williamston exit.