FBI offers $25K reward for info on pro-life pregnancy center attacks, vandalism

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information related to a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.

The FBI will pay out to sources who provide "information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes."

The attacks on pro-life health care centers are being treated as possible domestic violent extremism and violent crime charges on a case by case basis.

"Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

Wray continued, "We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions."

The FBI's announcement comes just days after a pregnancy center announced it was hiring private investigators due to the bureau's lack of response.

A network of pro-life pregnancy centers in New York hired private investigators to probe a firebomb attack against a facility last June after what they describe as an inadequate response from federal law enforcement.

"They've been responsive, but what they've done we don't know," Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society, told Fox News Digital of the FBI.

CompassCare, which has multiple pro-life pregnancy centers in upstate New York, announced last week that it was joining forces with the society, a nonprofit law firm, to hire private investigators to find those behind the incident at their Buffalo office last summer.

