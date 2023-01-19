Expand / Collapse search
FBI offers $25K reward for info on pro-life pregnancy center attacks, vandalism

FBI offering $25,000 for 'information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pro-life centers targeted by 70% of abortion-related violent threats since Dobbs decision: FBI Video

Pro-life centers targeted by 70% of abortion-related violent threats since Dobbs decision: FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, 70% of abortion-related threats have been against pro-life centers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information related to a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.

The FBI will pay out to sources who provide "information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes."

PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER HIRES PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS TO LOOK INTO ATTACK, BLASTS FBI: 'WHERE'S THE MANHUNT?'

The FBI announced Jan. 19, 2023, that the bureau is seeking information on two suspects involved in an arson attack on  the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, New York, on June 7, 2022. This is one of the suspects.

The FBI announced Jan. 19, 2023, that the bureau is seeking information on two suspects involved in an arson attack on  the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, New York, on June 7, 2022. This is one of the suspects. (FBI)

The FBI announced Jan. 19, 2023, that the bureau is seeking information on two suspects involved in an arson attack on  the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, New York, on June 7, 2022. This is the second suspect.

The FBI announced Jan. 19, 2023, that the bureau is seeking information on two suspects involved in an arson attack on  the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, New York, on June 7, 2022. This is the second suspect. (FBI)

FBI agents approaching a crime scene

FBI agents approaching a crime scene (Getty Images)

The attacks on pro-life health care centers are being treated as possible domestic violent extremism and violent crime charges on a case by case basis.

"Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. 

NEW YORK PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER ALLEGEDLY ‘FIREBOMBED’ BY LEFT-WING GROUP, INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wray continued, "We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions." 

The FBI's announcement comes just days after a pregnancy center announced it was hiring private investigators due to the bureau's lack of response.

NORTH CAROLINA PREGNANCY CENTER DEFIANT AFTER PRO-ABORTION VANDALISM: ‘SPIRITUAL WARFARE’

The front windows of the CompassCare office in Buffalo, New York, were smashed out last June.

The front windows of the CompassCare office in Buffalo, New York, were smashed out last June. (CompassCare)

A network of pro-life pregnancy centers in New York hired private investigators to probe a firebomb attack against a facility last June after what they describe as an inadequate response from federal law enforcement.

"They've been responsive, but what they've done we don't know," Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society, told Fox News Digital of the FBI.

Graffiti and red paint found at Washington, DC’s Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center. (Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center) A pro-life pregnancy center's office building in Buffalo, New York, was vandalized and the scene of suspected arson. (CompassCare)

Graffiti and red paint found at Washington, DC’s Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center. (Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center) A pro-life pregnancy center's office building in Buffalo, New York, was vandalized and the scene of suspected arson. (CompassCare) (Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center/CompassCare)

CompassCare, which has multiple pro-life pregnancy centers in upstate New York, announced last week that it was joining forces with the society, a nonprofit law firm, to hire private investigators to find those behind the incident at their Buffalo office last summer.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

