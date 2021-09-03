Search continues for Louisiana man whose arm was torn off by alligator

Authorities are still looking for a 71-year-old Louisiana man who went missing after an alligator tore his arm off inside his shed, which flooded during Hurricane Ida.

Timothy Satterlee was attacked Monday at his home in Slidell. The shed was under several feet of water during the storm surge near Lake Pontchartrain.

Search crews have used a cadaver dog in their search for the victim, St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s Capt. Lance Vitter said Thursday.

IDA DEATHS: NURSING HOME RESIDENTS DIE AFTER EVACUATION

"They searched until it got dark yesterday, and unfortunately we still haven’t located Mr. Satterlee," Vitter said. "There is a high probability that he is deceased, but we can’t make that call until we recover the body."

When Satterlee’s wife heard splashing Monday, she walked outside their home to see the gator attacking her husband, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She managed to pull him away from the animal before running to call for help but was forced to take a boat due to the high waters and lack of cell service, WWL-TV reported.

When she returned, Satterlee was missing.



Neighbors said large alligators are common in the area, near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge, because some residents feed them.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.