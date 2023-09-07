Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

School and city buses crash in nasty collision caught on home security video

No students were on board the school bus at the time

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Security video shows Wisconsin school bus, city bus crash Video

Security video shows Wisconsin school bus, city bus crash

A crash involving a Racine city bus and a school bus prompted a response from Flight for Life the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2023. Ring footage provided by Miranda Batten via Storyful.

The drivers of a city bus and a school bus in Wisconsin suffered serious injuries when their two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the crash that happened near Goold and Shoop streets in Racine shows the two vehicles entering the same intersection from different directions, ramming into each other, with the school bus being turned on its side.

The school bus driver and assistant were on the bus at the time of the crash, police told FOX6 Milwaukee. A Racine Unified School District spokeswoman told the local station no students were on board, and hearts were with those who were injured.

It is believed seven to eight passengers were on the city bus. Some of them were treated for minor injuries.

MADISON POLICE REVEAL HOW THEY CAUGHT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT SUSPECT

WI bus crash one

The aftermath of a crash between a Racine city bus and a school bus in Wisconsin. (FOX6 Milwaukee)

Flight for Life was called to the scene, but it is not clear if either of the bus drivers who suffered the worst injuries were taken to the hospital by air. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but those living in the neighborhood believe the accident was a result of a stop sign obstructed by a tree. 

"It’s a little traumatizing," neighbor Bryan Zimmerman told FOX6. "It’s the first week of school. It’s ridiculous."

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS LAUNCH $4M AD BLITZ TARGETING GOP LAWMAKERS CONSIDERING IMPEACHMENT OF NEW LIBERAL JUSTICE

WI bus crash three

The damage to the Racine city bus can be seen after it crashed with a school bus on Sept. 6, 2023. (FOX6 Milwaukee)

WI bus crash two

The school bus remained on its side as crews investigated the crash and worked to clean up. (FOX6 Milwaukee)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First and foremost, our hearts are with our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident,'"RYDE Racine said in a statement. "There will be coordination between RYDE Racine and the RPD to communicate further with the public and our riders as more information is available."