School bus hits, kills Florida high school student riding bicycle in crosswalk: authorities

A 17-year-old high school senior was struck and killed by a school bus in Florida early Monday as he rode his bicycle near the school’s entrance, according to authorities and school district officials.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. outside Lake Minneola High School in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen was riding his bike on the sidewalk of Hancock Road when he approached the intersection, which has a stop sign, and entered a marked crosswalk, the agency said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

The driver of the school bus, identified as a 78-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on Hancock Road and turned left before seeing the teen in the crosswalk, troopers said. When the driver saw the teen, authorities say she swerved left, striking the student and running off the road.

The teen was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The student was not identified.

The school bus driver and two passengers, a 55-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the teenager tragically killed this morning," the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

No further details were immediately available.

The school district released a statement to news outlets, calling it a "very difficult day."

The statement said the school district has grief counselors on hand at the school's campus this week for students or faculty members who need them.