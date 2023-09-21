Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

15-year-old girl killed in Pennsylvania school van crash

The PA crash, which occurred when the van was struck by a sedan, also left 3 juveniles, 2 adults injured

Associated Press
Published
A crash involving a school van and a car in western Pennsylvania left a teenage girl dead and sent five other people — three juveniles and two critically-injured adults — to area hospitals, authorities said.

Allegheny County police said the Serra Catholic High School van was trying to make a left turn when it was struck by a northbound sedan shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dravosburg.

The county medical examiner's office said a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men were taken to hospitals in critical condition and three juveniles were taken to a hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

A van carrying students attending Serra Catholic High School has collided with a sedan in Dravosburg, Pennsylvania. The crash caused one teen death and five injuries. 

The Catholic Dioceses of Pittsburgh identified the juvenile victims as students at Serra Catholic High School in nearby McKeesport and the adults as the van driver and the car driver. The three injured students were in stable condition, the diocese said.

"At a time like this we become aware of how precious life is and how important it is to support each other not only during tragedy but always," Bishop David Zubik said in a statement.

Serra Catholic said classes and other activities were canceled through Sunday. Officials said a prayer service was planned for Thursday night and counseling was being made available to all students.

"As we move forward as a school community, let us pray for the life that was lost and for her family, friends and loved ones," the school said in a statement.