New Jersey

School bus crashes into Edison, NJ, home, causing extensive damage

1 person reported injured after bus drives into home in New York City area

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
School bus crashes into Edison, New Jersey home Video

School bus crashes into Edison, New Jersey home

The Edison Police Department is investigating after a school bus carrying students struck a home in New Jersey. (Credit: WNYW) 

At least one person reportedly has been injured Wednesday after a school bus carrying students crashed into a home in New Jersey, causing extensive damage to the property. 

The Edison Police Department says Rahway Road in the area of Ziga Lane is now shut down as a result of a "motor vehicle accident." 

The school bus involved in the accident left the road, crashed through a fence and then took out a portion of a home’s garage, according to Fox5 NY. 

The station, citing initial reports, said there was one minor injury, but it was not immediately clear to whom. 

DRIVER, 12 CHILDREN INJURED AFTER BUS FLIPS IN SOUTHERN VIRGINIA 

School bus crash in New Jersey

The scene of the bus crash on Monday in Edison, New Jersey. (WNYW)

The remaining students later were transferred to another bus, Fox5 NY reports. 

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told WABC that the bus’ brakes apparently failed, and the driver went through a field to avoid hitting other houses. 

No one was injured inside the home during the crash, authorities also said to the station. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Edison Police Department for comment. 

On Monday, a driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus heading to Southwestern Elementary School in Suffolk, Virginia, overturned, according to The Associated Press. 

The news agency reports that the driver and children suffered minor injuries. 

SCHOOL BUS HITS, KILLS FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT RIDING BICYCLE IN CROSSWALK: AUTHORITIES 

Damage to home in New Jersey hit by school bus

The school bus took out part of the Edison home's garage area, according to Fox5 NY. (WNYW)

Additionally, at the start of October, a 17-year-old high school senior was struck and killed by a school bus in Florida as he rode his bicycle near the school’s entrance, according to authorities and school district officials. 

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 outside Lake Minneola High School in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

The teen was riding his bike on the sidewalk of Hancock Road when he approached the intersection, which has a stop sign, and entered a marked crosswalk, the agency said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando. 

The driver of the school bus, identified as a 78-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on Hancock Road and turned left before seeing the teen in the crosswalk, troopers said. When the driver saw the teen, authorities say she swerved left, striking the student and running off the road. 

Authorities investigate scene of school bus crash in New Jersey

One person was injured Wednesday as a result of the school bus crash in Edison, New Jersey, reports say. (WNYW)

The school bus driver and two passengers, a 55-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were not injured in that crash. 

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.