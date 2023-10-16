Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Driver, 12 children injured after bus flips in southern Virginia

Wreck occurred at roughly 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Rd. in Suffolk, VA

A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Road, WAVY-TV reported.

Virginia school bus wreck

An overturned school bus is seen on the side of Cypress Chapel Road in Suffolk, Virginia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Suffolk Fire Rescue via AP)

The school bus was headed to Southwestern Elementary School when the crash occurred. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side across much of the road.

The driver and children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Moore said. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

Suffolk is 19 miles southwest of Norfolk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.