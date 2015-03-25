School authorities return guns to 2 Gonzaga University students who had been on probation

Two Gonzaga University students who were placed on probation after using a pistol to scare off an intruder now have their weapons back.

KHQ-TV says (http://is.gd/e4SPR20) Erik Fagan and Dan McIntosh retrieved their firearms Tuesday night.

Campus security confiscated McIntosh's pistol and Fagan's shotgun after the students reported that a man had come to their apartment door Oct. 24 demanding money and trying to force his way inside. The homeless man left when McIntosh displayed his pistol.

The students were placed on probation for violating the university's weapons policy. Gonzaga students are not allowed to have guns in their homes if they live on campus or in a university-owned apartment.

Fagan and McIntosh were told they could retrieve their weapons as long they didn't store it at any property owned or operated by the university.

