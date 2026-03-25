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Savannah Guthrie says family in 'agony' in first interview since mother Nancy's disappearance

'Someone needs to do the right thing,' Guthrie says

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
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Nancy Guthrie: Family pleads for help finding missing 84-year-old mother Video

Nancy Guthrie: Family pleads for help finding missing 84-year-old mother

Nancy Guthrie's family issues a new statement, pleading for public assistance in the search for their 84-year-old mother, who has been missing for nearly two months.

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"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie said her family is in "agony" in her first interview since her mother Nancy was taken from her Arizona home and reported missing on Feb. 1. 

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony, we are in agony," a tearful Guthrie told co-host Hoda Kotb in a preview of the interview that will air over the course of the week. 

Nancy Guthrie's case has dominated headlines for weeks, but authorities have been unable to find her in the suspected kidnapping.

Her daughter called the situation "unbearable."

"And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night," she told Kotb. "And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Guthrie Kotb

"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie said her family is in "agony" while sitting down with Hoda Kotb. (NBC/ TODAY)

This is a developing story, more to come… 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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