Santa Hitler mug, Nazi memorabilia found in condo of Florida man who planned to kill Jews, cops say

A plethora of Nazi memorabilia -- including a mug featuring Adolf Hitler wearing a Santa hat and a copy of “Mein Kampf” -- was found inside the Florida apartment of an elderly man accused of trying to torch a building in an effort to kill Jews.

Walter Stolper, 73, faces life in prison after he was caught on surveillance video in July carting around plastic containers full of gasoline at the Pavilion Condominium in Miami Beach.

Police said he had poured gallons of gasoline down a trash chute in an attempt to torch the building before he was arrested, WSNV reported.

A witness told police the elderly mad said he had bought the plastic containers with gas because he was “going to burn down the building with all the f------ Jews,” the arrest report said.

In total, police said they found 28 containers of gasoline, sulfur power and potassium nitrate inside the building.

Stolper was reportedly stopped by police as he was going into his condo with two tanks of gasoline.

“We were minutes away from a potentially deadly situation,” Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said following Stolper’s arrest, Miami CBS reported.

Police said Stolper had been evicted from the building.

Stolper’s friend, Luiz Diaz, is credited with alerting police after Diaz said the two men had a weird phone conversation.

“[He said] that he was going to burn the building down with a bunch of Jews in it,” Diaz told police, according to WSVN. “I didn’t think he would take it this far. He said he doesn’t like Jews. He’s a Nazi.”

Pictures released by the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office showed the trove of Nazi items displayed prominently inside Stolper’s waterfront condo.

Among them were Hitler’s notorious autobiography, a framed Nazi eagle logo, what appeared to be a Nazi calendar and a stylized print of an SS propaganda poster.

Rodriguez called Stolper is “troubled individual.”

“We will be working closely with the state attorney’s office to ensure a successful prosecution,” he said in July.

Stolper was charged with a hate crime, attempted murder and attempted arson. He is due in court for a bond hearing in February.