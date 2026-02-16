Australia Hanukkah terror attack suspect seen for first time in prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of carrying out a Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney, Australia, was seen publicly for the first time Monday, appearing by video link from Goulburn Supermax prison during a hearing at Downing Center Local Court.

7NewsAustralia reported that Naveed Akram, 24, spoke only briefly during the less than 10-minute hearing as a suppression order protecting the names of some victims was extended.

"Did you hear what just occurred?" Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked. "Yep," Akram replied.

"Your solicitor will call you, OK?" Freund said.

"Yeah," responded the shooting suspect.

Akram has been charged with one count of committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms and explosives offenses, according to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions website.

The most serious charges carry potential life imprisonment.

Akram’s lawyer, Ben Archbold, told reporters it was too early to indicate how his client would plead, according to 7NewsAustralia.

"There’s a client that needs to be represented. And we don’t let our personal view get in the way of our professional application," Archbold said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 8.

The 24-year-old is accused of carrying out Australia’s deadliest terror attack targeting a Jewish "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration at Bondi Beach in December.

His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed in a gun battle with police at the scene.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Bondi attack as an "ISIS-inspired atrocity," saying at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra late last year that the government had been informed by the Office of National Intelligence of an ISIS online video feed reinforcing that assessment.