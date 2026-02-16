Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Australia Hanukkah terror attack suspect seen for first time in prison

Naveed Akram spoke briefly during video link hearing from Goulburn Supermax prison

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Bondi Beach attack tied to ISIS after flag found in gunman’s car Video

Bondi Beach attack tied to ISIS after flag found in gunman’s car

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot shares the latest on the investigation into the Hanukkah attack in Sydney.

The man accused of carrying out a Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney, Australia, was seen publicly for the first time Monday, appearing by video link from Goulburn Supermax prison during a hearing at Downing Center Local Court.

7NewsAustralia reported that Naveed Akram, 24, spoke only briefly during the less than 10-minute hearing as a suppression order protecting the names of some victims was extended.

"Did you hear what just occurred?" Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked. "Yep," Akram replied.

"Your solicitor will call you, OK?" Freund said.

FAMILIES MOURN LOVED ONES LOST IN BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK: ‘NO WORDS CAN DESCRIBE THE PAIN’

Courtroom illustration shows a man on a video screen from a high-security prison addressing a Sydney magistrate during legal proceedings.

A court sketch depicts accused Bondi shooter Naveed Akram appearing via video link from Goulburn Supermax prison at Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Rocco Fazzari/AAP Image via AP)

"Yeah," responded the shooting suspect.

Akram has been charged with one count of committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms and explosives offenses, according to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions website. 

The most serious charges carry potential life imprisonment.

ISRAELI DIASPORA MINISTER SAYS AUSTRALIA SHOULD HAVE SEEN 'WRITING ON THE WALL' BEFORE TERROR ATTACK

Inset of three victims of the Bondi Beach attack with flowers, candles, and mourners in the background.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 10-year-old Matilda and French national Dan Elkayam were victims of the Bondi Beach attack.  (Audrey Richardson/Getty Images/Facebook/Eli Schlanger/GoFundMe/Project Volta)

Akram’s lawyer, Ben Archbold, told reporters it was too early to indicate how his client would plead, according to 7NewsAustralia.

"There’s a client that needs to be represented. And we don’t let our personal view get in the way of our professional application," Archbold said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 8.

Police officers stand near Bondi Beach as they secure the area following a deadly terrorist attack during the first night of Hanukkah.

Police teams take security measures at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday after a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community during the first night of Hanukkah.  ( Claudio Galdames A/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is accused of carrying out Australia’s deadliest terror attack targeting a Jewish "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration at Bondi Beach in December. 

His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed in a gun battle with police at the scene.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Bondi attack as an "ISIS-inspired atrocity," saying at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra late last year that the government had been informed by the Office of National Intelligence of an ISIS online video feed reinforcing that assessment.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

