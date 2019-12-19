San Francisco woman seeking stolen dog hires plane, offers $7G reward

A San Francisco pet owner whose dog was stolen outside a grocery store last weekend is offering a $7,000 reward and has hired a plane to fly over the city to search for the Australian Shepherd.

The plane will fly with a banner displaying a website Emilie Talermo created to find the 5-year-old dog, Jackson. The aircraft will circle over San Francisco and Oakland for two hours on Friday at a cost of $1,200.

“He’s always with me. It’s a very real love,” Talermo said, her voice breaking. “I just need help finding him.”

The plane was scheduled to fly on Thursday but was delayed because of weather. Jackson was taken from outside a grocery store in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

“I am just one person, and I really need help getting the word out there,” Talermo said.

Surveillance video from the grocery store appears to show a man in a hoodie approaching a bench where Jackson was tied up.

"The man took a photo of him, pet him, sat next to him and then untied him from the bench and walked off with him," the page states of her missing 28-pound, blue-eyed miniature dog.

Talermo is financing her search with a GoFundMe page and has raised more than $7,000 as of Thursday evening.

Thousands of flyers have been distributed in an effort to locate the missing pup. Talermo said got Jackson in New York and lived with him in Los Angeles before moving to San Francisco.

“Those people I’ve met throughout the years know my love for this dog. I’m just blown away by everyone’s support,” she said.