'Relaxing' Christmas video of cat riding vacuum for 9 hours is now available to stream

Cat got your Christmas spirit?

Some people watch yule logs burning, some people watch Olive Garden pastas cooking — but both of those pale in comparison to the latest ambient background video: a 9-hour-plus loop of a cat riding a robotic vacuum cleaner in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

The unfazed cat is seen in the 9-hour, 9-minute and 9-second video, riding leisurely in and out of frame. Each time the feline comes back into the shot, it seems to have changed positions, confirming that the video is not just a single, shorter clip on a loop.

The clip, which sets itself up as the perfect background video (because it's accompanied only by the low-hum of a vacuum and the occasional cat meow) was posted on the BBC YouTube channel with the title “9 hours of our Christmas cat hoovering #XmasLife.”

“Feel the festive cheer with our furry friend on a robot vacuum cleaner, and live your best #XmasLife,” the description read.

“This is beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I love it,” another commented.

“For the past few days it’s been nice putting this on when I cook,” another wrote.

The video had more than 2,000 likes as of Monday afternoon. At the time of publication, 43 people were watching the perpetual live-stream on YouTube.