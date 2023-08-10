Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

San Francisco Mayor London Breed among those evacuated from Maui amid deadly Hawaii fires: report

Breed transported from Maui to Oahu to escape deadly wildfires, report says

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
WATCH: Wildfire rages in Hawaii, person almost struck by debris Video

WATCH: Wildfire rages in Hawaii, person almost struck by debris

Maui's historic commercial district was ravaged by fire and wind. There are currently over 2100 people in shelters, and 6 people have died from the wildfires thus far. Credit: Jeff Melichar/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

San Francisco Mayor London Breed reportedly was on Maui Wednesday when wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people. 

Breed has since been transported to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where she remains in Honolulu, Politico first reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Fox News Digital reached out to the San Francisco mayor’s office early Thursday but did not immediately hear back. It is unclear why Breed is in Hawaii. 

Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui after a fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination for tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island Wednesday, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.

At least 36 people have died, according to a statement from Maui County late Wednesday that said no other details were available. 

36 DEAD FROM CATASTROPHIC HAWAII WILDFIRES AS HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS SLOWLY BEGIN TO DECREASE THURSDAY

London Breed at San Francisco press conference

Mayor London Breed speaks during a rally for the Housing for All process reform outside City Hall in San Francisco June 29, 2023. She was reportedly on the Hawaiian island of Maui when wildfires broke out. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured. 

HAWAII OFFICIALS ISSUE EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS WILDFIRES PROPELLED BY HURRICANE DORA RAGE, FORCE EVACUATIONS

people in street as fire rages

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)

"Tragedy that hits one of us is felt by all of us," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a pre-recorded video statement early Thursday. "These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime. With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time."

Hawaii wildfire devastation

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are truly grateful for our first responders and emergency personnel whose own families and friends have been affected by the Lahaina and Upcountry fires," he continued. "Our emergency operations center has been fully activated, and we are fortunate to be able to work together with our federal, state and county business partners as we make our way through this crisis. Even though we are hurting, we are still able to move forward, especially when we do it together. In the days ahead we will be stronger as a kaiaulu, or a community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha."  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 