Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

San Francisco grocery store security guard shot by suspected shoplifter: report

Safeway security guard suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, suspect Andrew Brown arrested

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
San Francisco DA urges a tone down in 'political rhetoric' Video

San Francisco DA urges a tone down in 'political rhetoric'

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins provides update on the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi in press conference.

A grocery store security guard in San Francisco was reportedly shot by a suspected shoplifter.

KRON-TV, citing the San Francisco Police Department, reported Monday that the shooting victim who sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds inside the Safeway located at 4950 Mission Street on Saturday was the store security guard. According to the outlet, the guard confronted a man suspected of shoplifting. 

The suspect then opened fire around 6 p.m. and attempted to flee. 

Andre Brown, 50, was stopped by officers while attempting to flee on a bus and placed under arrest. 

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK: SAN FRANCISCO DA ANNOUNCES CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE

A Safeway.com delivery truck is seen outside a Safeway on Market Street on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif. 

A Safeway.com delivery truck is seen outside a Safeway on Market Street on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in San Francisco, Calif.  (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

He was charged with robbery, attempted homicide and multiple other felonies. 

Brown was also wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for gun charges, KRON reported. Fox News Digital reached out to San Francisco police for added comment.

The Safeway at 4950 Mission is seen on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. 

The Safeway at 4950 Mission is seen on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.  (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

 "We are troubled by this incident, which is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department," Safeway said in a statement to KRON. "We are fully cooperating with the police by offering any information that will assist with their investigation."

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott speaks to reporters on October 28, 2022. 

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott speaks to reporters on October 28, 2022.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Safeway’s corporate office did not immediately return a voicemail left by Fox News Digital. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 