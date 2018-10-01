San Francisco cops search for suspect in sucker punch attack on dad

Authorities in San Francisco are searching for the suspect in the brutal sucker-punch attack that left a father of two clinging to life after a rare date night with his wife in the city.

Police released surveillance video of the Sept. 8 attack that they said shows Chris Mathews approach a white vehicle he believed was his Lyft driver, NBC Bay Area reported.

The black-and-white video is not clear, but a person can be seen exiting the car at about 11:30 p.m., and throwing a punch at the 39-year-old. Mathews falls directly back onto the pavement.

Rebecca Mathews, his wife, held her husband and said there was a lot blood coming out of the back of his head, ears and nose. She told The San Francisco Chronicle that they were waiting for a ride to “that one last bar to get that one last drink before we went home.”

The paper reported that Mathews—an insurance underwriter-- suffered several fractures and bleeding on his brain and in his brain stem. When he woke up—four days later—he had trouble remembering his wife and his children, 2 and 4 years old. He has been improving, but his short-term memory is still off.

“I hope he can go back to work one day,” she told the paper. “I hope he can be the father I know he can be to our kids. But the brain is a different type of injury. There’s no time frame for it.”

Authorities on Friday released details on the suspect and a sketch. They said he sped off in a white, four-door sedan.

"It's scary I do hope we find him because I don't want him to harm anyone else but it's not going to help with recovery of my husband and what he has to go through," she told the station.