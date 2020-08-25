San Antonio police seek 2 suspects in fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl

San Antonio police have identified two suspects in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting of an innocent 11-year-old cheerleader.

Police continue to investigate Donita Phillips' murder but haven't made any arrests.

The photos released Monday show one of the suspects in jeans, a white hoodie and a coronavirus mask and the other in shorts and flip flops.

“The suspect vehicle is a white Dodge 4-door with a pink steering wheel cover and a broken left taillight,” police said.

The bullets that struck Donita as she sat in the rear of an SUV came from another vehicle, police said. The girl was heading to a supermarket to buy dinner with her parents and siblings.

“We heard shots fired, I just told my kids to duck and I just guess my baby girl didn’t make it in time,” Donita’s mother, Patricia Crawford, told WOAI-TV.

The gunfire also wounded a 35-year-old woman in a separate vehicle.

“This was a senseless crime that ended the life of an innocent child," the San Antonio Express-News quoted Police Chief William McManus as saying last week. "Detectives and officers have been working around the clock to gather leads and identify suspects.”

“The criminals responsible will be brought to justice," he said.